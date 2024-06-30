Liverpool ready to steal deal to finally sign £50million play breaker – Report

Liverpool are ready to steal the deal from Manchester United to sign £50million-rated Manuel Ugarte from PSG, as per reports.

The Reds wanted to lure the defensive midfielder last year but he eventually opted to join Paris Saint-Germain from Sporting CP.

News – Intent Liverpool plot move to seal signing before tonight’s accounting deadline – Report

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are ‘ready to gatecrash’ the Old Trafford outfit to finally sign Ugarte this summer.

The news source have mentioned that Arne Slot believes the Merseysiders were unable to adequately replace Fabinho. Hence, a top play breaker should be signed.

Last summer, the Anfield side splashed the cash to secure Wataru Endo. The Japanese DM did well for a veteran, but was not consistent and thus, we need a long term replacement.

Ugarte’s current deal in Paris will expire in 2028 and as per GMS, he can be lured for a fee of £50million.

PSG reached the semi finals of the Champions League last term and the 23-year-old did not even start a single game in the KO stages of the competition.

Reports have indicated that the Uruguayan wants to leave and Man Utd are close to getting him.

However, the emergence of Liverpool in the race can change things as unlike their archrivals, the Reds offer CL football next season.

The 18-capped international is currently featuring in the Copa America and has played for full 90 minutes in both the group games for La Celeste.

Ugarte would unite with compatriot, Darwin Nunez, if he chooses to join Liverpool.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £50million to finally sign Manuel Ugarte?