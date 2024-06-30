Intent Liverpool plot move to seal signing before tonight’s accounting deadline – Report

The Premier League accounting deadline will end at midnight and the clubs are pressing hard to balance the books to comply with profitability rules.

Newcastle United are desperately looking for cash and therefore, the Magpies are prepared to sell Anthony Gordon, who is high on the wish list of Liverpool.

News – Report – Club now prepared to sell £40million star to Liverpoo

As per today’s version of The Observer, Liverpool have been in talks to sign Gordon but the move broke down when the St James’ Park side asked for an exchange with Quansah.

The famous UK based source mention that the Reds are still intent on landing the England international and could move again today to seal the signing before the midnight PL accounting deadline.

With Joel Matip gone, the Merseysiders are already looking for a defender to replace the Cameroonian.

Hence, it is not surprising to see Liverpool turn down the chance to sell young Quansah, who proved to be solid at the back last season.

Gordon is not going to come for cheap with reports suggesting that he is valued at around £100million.

The 23-year-old netted 11 goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League last term while mostly playing on the left flank for Newcastle.

He deservedly earned a place in the England squad for the Euros, but has only featured for a single minute thus far in the competition and it is unlikely he will start today against Slovakia.

Liverpool moving for Anthony Gordon may indicate they are actively searching for a left winger to replace Luis Diaz, who is linked with a move away from Anfield.

Have your say – Is the Three Lions attacker good enough to replace the Colombian?