Liverpool prepared to offer £72million deal to secure signing – Report

Liverpool are not interested in selling Quansah but are prepared to offer Kelleher to Newcastle in order to sign Anthony Gordon.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are prepared to offer a deal worth £72million to secure the playmaker from the Magpies this summer.

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMtalk, the Reds are ready to bid £50million and also offer Kelleher in exchange for Gordon.

The Irish international has been the second choice shot stopper at Anfield for years, and whenever given the chance, he has performed well.

The 25-year-old does not want to warm the bench behind Alisson anymore, he is willing to leave the Merseysiders in search of first team football and is valued at around £22million (Football Insider).

At St. James’ Park, Nick Pope is the first choice goal keeper and the England international missed majority of the last campaign due to a shoulder injury.

In his absence, Dubravka mainly featured in the goal for Newcastle, who have decided to offload former Anfield shot stopper, Loris Karius. The German’s contract will expire today.

It will be intriguing to see whether Kelleher would be willing to move to Tyneside. According to TT, Gordon is open to joining Liverpool.

If Kelleher does end up leaving, then the Reds must move to secure a new goalie to replace him and as per reports, they have targeted the signing of Valencia star, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.