Report – Liverpool have to agree £49.3million fee to secure playmaker signing

Liverpool have reportedly targeted a move for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old was already deemed one of the most exciting young talents in Europe but following his impressive performances at the European Championships, his stock has grown even more.

After impressing for Spain against Italy, he scored an excellent goal against Georgia last night – which helped his nation reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Now, Spain will face off against Germany and all eyes will be on the Athletic Bilbao star to see how he performs against an elite side.

Williams’ recent eye-catching performances have attracted the attention of several important European clubs with Liverpool among those targeting a move for him.

The youngster has a £49.3m[€58m] release clause in his current contract with the Basque club and Ernesto Valverde’s side don’t want to let the winger leave for anything less than that. Therefore, the Spaniard won’t be a cheap signing for the Reds should they manage to acquire his service.

However, MD state that Chelsea and Barcelona are also keen on securing his signature with Williams said to be open to joining the Blaugrana. So, Liverpool might find it difficult to get this deal done by defeating their rivals.

Williams’ speed and dribbling qualities have made him an excellent prospect, and it looks almost certain that he will become a top-class winger in future. Hence, if Liverpool can manage to lure him to Anfield then that could be a great coup.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay £49.3m to sign Nico Williams?