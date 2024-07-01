Sport – Liverpool are favorites, will offer ‘higher salary’ than Barca to sign £25.4million midfielder

As per reports in Spain, Liverpool are favorites to sign Joshua Kimmich and can offer him a higher salary than Barca.

According to a story published by Sport today (news image provided below), the Catalan giants are pressing to hire the services of the Bayern Munich midfielder this summer.

News – Liverpool ready to steal deal to finally sign £50million play breaker – Report

New Barcelona boss, Hansi Flick, is keen on reuniting with the player he managed for the Bavarians and the German national side.

The Kaiser coach is hoping to form a midfield partnership with Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich.

However, the dilemma is that the Blaugrana face tough competition from Premier League sides, especially Liverpool, who are favorites and will offer a higher salary to Kimmich.

The Catalan source state:

“Barca will have tough competition to obtain his services. Important Premier League clubs have also been interested in him, with Liverpool being the team that may have taken an advantage over the rest. Surely, these clubs will offer the player a higher salary than what Barca can offer him”

Kimmich’s current deal at the Allianz is set to expire next year and he has no intention of signing an extension.

Sport cite reports in Germany and claim that the 29-year-old star, who has won every major title with Bayern, has an attractive transfer price of £25.4million (30 million euros).

The 90-capped international was an undisputed midfield starter under Flick. However, Julian Naglesmann has consistently used him in the right back position at the European Championships.

Kimmich has the quality and the experience to strengthen any team in the world. Should Liverpool pay £25.4million to sign him to replace the injury prone Thiago Alcantara at Anfield?