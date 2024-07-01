‘Danger’ – Club fear Liverpool will move to sign £34m-£42m star

Bologna are reportedly fearful that Liverpool could snare away their star man, Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Merseyside club are said to be keen on signing a new defender this summer and have been linked with numerous options over the last few weeks but Calafiori is now emerging as a serious target.

After displaying his qualities in Serie A last season, the 22-year-old has also showcased glimpses of his abilities for Italy in the European Championship.

But unfortunately, the Azzurri have now been knocked out of this tournament after losing to Switzerland in the round of 16 stage – in that game Calafiori was suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

The Italian outlet mentions that Bologna want to keep hold of their star man so they have offered him a contract extension with a salary hike but, they are currently in ‘danger’ of losing him to Premier League clubs with Liverpool keen on purchasing him.

In contrast to Gazzetta, it has recently been reported in the UK that Bologna have offered Calafiori to Liverpool and other Premier League clubs therefore, it is interesting to see which report is actually true.

Nevertheless, GdS states that apart from the Reds, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also interested in signing him, in addition, Juventus also want him.

Bologna reportedly want at least £34m-£42m if they are forced to cash-in on him, hence, Calafiori can be an affordable acquisition for Liverpool should they manage to acquire his service this summer.