Liverpool, ‘in particular’, significantly move to secure ‘ideal’ signing of £40m star – Report

Liverpool are reportedly showing significant interest in signing Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per Tutto Juve.

Although the transfer window opened last month, the Reds haven’t stepped up their efforts to lure anyone yet. But, given they are reportedly keen on reinforcing their squad, things are likely to change over the coming weeks.

News – ‘Danger’ – Club fear Liverpool will move to sign £34m-£42m star

Arne Slot is said to be prioritising signing a new defender and it appears purchasing a left-footed one is on his agenda with Calafiori seemingly high on his shortlist.

The Italian outlet states that Calafiori is ‘very popular’ among the Premier League clubs with Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham United all registering their interest in securing his signature, but Liverpool, ‘in particular’, are showing the most concrete interest.

The Merseyside club have identified the Bologna star as an ‘ideal’ option to reinforce their backline so they could ramp up their effort to seal the deal soon.

TJ says that Juventus are also interested in Calafiori with the defender open to moving to the Allianz Stadium. But, Bologna director Giovanni Sartori has recently revealed that it is unlikely that the Bianconeri will get the youngster this summer.

The Rossoblu are reportedly ready to cash-in on their star man should they receive an offer of around £40m, therefore, Liverpool can manage to reinforce their defensive department for a reasonable fee if they acquire the Italian’s service.

The 6ft 2in tall defender has recently showcased his qualities for club and country, and it is believed that he will become a top-class player in future. Hence, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

Do you think should Liverpool sign Calafiori?