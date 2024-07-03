Liverpool blow – Arsenal bid £39.8m, now even ready to ‘guarantee’ £42m asking fee to secure signing

Liverpool are in search of a quality central defender and recent reports have indicated they are moving to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

However, as per the latest update coming from Italy, Arsenal have taken the lead and are even willing to agree the asking fee to get him

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Gunners moved in with an initial bid of 47 million euros, £39.8m.

However, the offer was turned down by Bologna, who are looking to get a price of at least 50 million euros from the sale of Calafiori.

Chelsea also want to lure the Azzurri center half but they cannot offer Champions League football next season.

On the other hand, Juventus have tried to sign Calafiori but Bologna’s resistance to sell in Italy has helped the north Londoners, who have now taken the lead.

CorSport claim, Arsenal are now ready to ‘guarantee’ a fee of £42m (50 million euros) to secure the 22-year-old from the Rossoblu.

Mikel Arteta’s team had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season as they only let in 29 goals. On the other hand, Liverpool conceded 41 goals under Jurgen Klopp.

It must be remembered that Arsenal even secured Timber to improve their central defense and are now willing to further strengthen the department with Calafiori.

With Matip gone and Van Dijk past his prime, Liverpool must splash the cash to sign a top defender in the summer transfer window.

We shall see how this transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.