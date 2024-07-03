Liverpool ready to move in to sign £25.4m-£33.8m player willing to secure Anfield move – Report

Liverpool are reportedly ready to move in to sign Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich this summer, as per Caught Offside.

Speculation surrounding the German’s future has continued to emerge in this window as he hasn’t renewed his current contract despite entering the final year of it.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to agree £46.5million fee to secure signing

Bayern are reportedly not expected to offer a new contract to Kimmich and are open to letting him leave this summer for a fee of around £25.4m-£33.8m.

Liverpool are interested in luring the midfielder and are ready to ‘open negotiations’ with the Bavarian club over this deal.

However, CO states that Manchester City are also keen on signing him and could provide competition for Liverpool over this deal.

It has previously been reported that Kimmich would be open to moving to the Premier League and Liverpool would be one of his preferred destinations. But, he wouldn’t rule out a move to the Etihad Stadium if they came knocking on his door.

Kimmich currently earns around £17m-per-year in salary and if he demands wages similar to that then although Liverpool would be able to purchase him in a cut-price deal, overall spending to get the deal done would be pretty steep.

The 29-year-old is a versatile player as he is a specialist holding midfielder but can also provide cover in the right-back position.

He is an experienced campaigner and has displayed his abilities at the highest level in recent years, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, Kimmich would be an expensive option and spending the reported financial package to secure his signature might not be the best decision from a business point of view, bearing in mind he is set to turn 30 next year. What do you think?