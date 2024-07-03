Report – Liverpool ready to agree £46.5million fee to secure signing

As per reports in Spain, Liverpool are ready to agree £46.5million fee, release clause, to secure the signing of Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao star has been linked with a move to Anfield for quite some time and we did report yesterday (via ABC) that the Reds are tempted to pay the clause.

As per another Spanish source, it has been reported that Liverpool are ready to activate the clause to sign Nico Williams.

The Catalan outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders may have obstacles in meeting the high wage demands of the player.

However, the issue can be resolved if they opt to offload current first choice left winger, Luis Diaz, from the club this summer.

Williams has been nothing short of sensational at the European Championships and Arne Slot has requested his signing to reinforce the attack.

As far as the value of the release clause of concerned, there are multiple valuations reported in the media and as per The Athletic, the exit clause is worth £46.5million (55 million euros).

The question is, do Liverpool need a new left winger?

It will be fair to say that the Anfield club have so far failed to adequately replace Sadio Mane on the left flank.

Luis Diaz is top class but he has not been able to reach the level of the Senegalese playmaker, who won every major title under Jurgen Klopp.

Diaz will turn 28 next year and sooner rather than later, the Reds do need to think about signing a long term replacement.

Williams will turn 22 this month and last term, he directly contributed in 27 goals for Bilbao in all competitions. In contrast, out Colombian winger only contributed in 18 goals for Liverpool.

