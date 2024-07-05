Liverpool blow as Man United move ahead with offer to sign £84.7m star – Report

Liverpool have suffered a big blow in pursuit of Joao Neves as Manchester United have now moved ahead of the Reds in this race, as per Correio da Manhã.

A previous report mentioned that the Merseyside club were planning to intensify their efforts to sign the Portuguese after identifying him as the primary target to strengthen the midfield.

It was even suggested that Liverpool were planning to submit a formal proposal to SL Benfica and the player to get the deal done.

However, they haven’t decided to push forward with a deal yet and it seems they are going to face the consequences of delaying as CDM (via The Faithful) now claims that Man Utd have now moved ahead of with an offer.

Man Utd have already submitted a proposal of around £59m to purchase Neves but Benfica don’t want to let him leave for anything less than £84.7m.

The report states that Paris Saint-Germain are another club interested in him but the Red Devils are the only Premier League club to have made a formalised proposal.

Neves has emerged having displayed his qualities for the Eagles last term. Following that, he has been called up to play for Portugal in the European Championship, however, the 19-year-old has found himself on the periphery so far this tournament.

Neves is a technically gifted player and is extremely comfortable with possession. Additionally, he can contribute defensively as well.

It has widely been touted that he could become a top-class player in future so if Liverpool miss out on signing him to Man Utd then that would be a huge blow for Arne Slot’s side.