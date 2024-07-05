Report – Arne Slot will move in to sign £82,000 a week star for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will reportedly move in to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong at Anfield this summer, as per Sport Bild.

The 23-year-old displayed impressive performances for Xabi Alonso’s side last term, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions.

After being impressed by the Dutchman’s displays last season, Ronald Koeman decided to select him for the Netherlands squad to play in this European Championship.

The fullback featured for his nation in the first two games of this tournament but remained as an unused substitute in the following two matches.

Now, the German outlet reports that Leverkusen need to raise funds to strengthen their squad this summer and are ready to cash-in on Frimpong for a fee of around £33.8m[€40m].

Slot seemingly likes his compatriot as he has already planned to make contact with the player to sign him for Liverpool.

However, SB mentions that Manchester United and their Dutch boss Erik ten Hag are also interested in him and they could make a move to beat the Reds in this race.

Frimpong, who currently earns around £82,000-per-week, is a versatile player as he largely played in the right-wing-back position for Leverkusen last season but was also deployed in the right-wing role by Alonso at times.

In addition, he can play in the right-back position but he hasn’t played in this position in recent years.

Nevertheless, the Leverkusen star is an attacking-minded fullback and could be an ideal option to deputise Trent Alexander-Arnold next season. Hence, he could be a shrewd acquisition for the Reds if they purchase him. What do you think?