Report – Liverpool on the ‘attack’ for £85m midfielder, may have made ‘pre-proposal’ for signing

Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs on the attack to hire the services of Joao Neves from Benfica.

As per reports last month, the Merseysiders have been preparing an offer to sign the Portuguese international in the summer transfer window.

News – Club prepared to agree initial £80m fee to sell player to Liverpool

According to a story published by O Jogo today (news image provided below), the Premier League clubs are fighting to lure top players from the Eagles.

The top flight in England generates the most money and has attracted the attention of the youngsters at Benfica.

The Portuguese news source have reported that no fewer than eight players are linked with multiple Premier League clubs and one of them is Joao Neves.

According to O Jogo, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal are on the ‘attack’ to sign Neves. In recent weeks, interests have been registered with Benfica, some in the form of a pre-proposal.

The 19-year-old boy proved to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Liga Nos last season and was part of the Portugal squad that were knocked out of the European Championships last night.

As per yesterday’s version of O Jogo, the Estadio de Luz outfit want a minimum fee of £85m, 100 million euros, to sell their prized asset this summer.

At Anfield, the Reds do need a long term replacement for veteran defensive midfielder Endo and they have not properly replaced Fabinho as yet.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £85m to secure the signing of Joao Neves?