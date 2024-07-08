Report – Liverpool prepare raid to sign £49million player

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a raid on Athletic Bilbao to sign Nico Williams this summer, as per Football Insider.

It initially looked like the Reds might try to reinforce other areas of the squad as they are already well-resourced in their attacking department.

However, with Luis Diaz linked with a move away from the club, while Mohamed Salah’s long-term future is still uncertain, the Merseyside club are seemingly exploring the market to lure a new winger this summer.

Anthony Gordon has been mentioned as the primary target but Newcastle want a fee of more than £70m for the Englishman. Therefore, it is going to be difficult for Arne Slot’s side to acquire his service this summer.

So, the report states that Liverpool have already prepared a shortlist of alternatives if they fail to secure Gordon’s signature with Williams in it and along with the Spaniard, PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko is also on their radar.

FI mentions that Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Williams as Barcelona are also keen on signing him with the player open to joining the Blaugrana.

But, Williams has a £49m[€58m] release clause in his current contract and Athletic Bilbao reportedly don’t want to lower their demand to sell their most valuable asset.

Barcelona reportedly don’t have the financial resources to acquire the 21-year-old’s signature by matching the asking price, hence, Liverpool could manage to defeat the Catalan giants in this race.

The 21-year-old is comfortable playing in the left-wing position but can also provide cover in the opposite flank if needed. He has showcased his abilities for club and country in recent times and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

So, he should be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. What do you think?