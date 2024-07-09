Journalist – After Arne Slot’s “phone call” to sign £51million star, he has agreed £73,000 a week deal to move elsewhere

As per Alfredo Pedulla, newly appointed Liverpool boss, Arne Slot, made a phone call to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

However, the Italian transfer journalist has revealed that the Dutch international has agreed a deal to move to Juventus.

Slot managed Koopmeiners at AZ Alkmaar and even handed him the captain’s armband. So, he knows all about the qualities of the La Dea star and it is not surprising that the Liverpool boss got in touch with him.

Unfortunately, Juve have moved well in advance and have agreed a deal worth £73,000 a week with him.

Pedulla stated on his official website:

“In the last few days, the Atalanta midfielder received a phone call from Slot, newly appointed at Liverpool, who asked him about his future. And Koopmeiners made it clear that he has a commitment made to Juve, remember the agreement on the salary of 4.5 million per season plus bonuses.”

The only thing remaining is the agreement over fee between the Old Lady and the Bergamo clubs.

As per Pedulla, thus far, the Bianconeri have offered a fee of 40 million euros in cash and 5 million euros in bonuses.

However, the Europa League winners value their prized asset at 60 million euros (£51million) and may come down to accept a fee of around 50 million euros plus bonuses.

Liverpool only focused on reinforcing their midfield last summer and lured no fewer than four midfielders.

Do you think Slot needs to splash more cash to strengthen the department this summer?