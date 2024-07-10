Club fears ‘losing’ with Liverpool bidding to sign £49.1m “pure quality” star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Athletic Bilbao star, Nico Williams, for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

As per today’s version of Marca (news image provided below), Barca does not want to enter into an auction for Nico Williams as they fear ‘losing’ to top clubs.

The Madrid based media outlet claim that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern are bidding to sign Nico Williams and even PSG can enter the race.

If Barcelona enter an auction, they will lose out to the ‘potential’ of the suitors as they cannot compete with their finances to lure the La Roja playmaker.

Therefore, the Catalan giants will base their strategy to beat Liverpool and co. on making an offer to Williams in aspects where they have advantage over the competitors.

Marca claim Barca can offer the ‘environment’. At the Nou Camp, he will be able to unite with best friend, Lamine Yamal. They are ‘inseparable’

Moreover, he will also be able to share the dressing room with Pedri and Ferran Torres and the 21-year-old has ‘excellent relationship’ with the duo.

At sporting level, the Blaugrana will guarantee Williams a role as a ‘permanent starter’ as the left wing position is vacant for him.

The Bilbao star has been highly impressive at the Euros and was hugely praised by Roy Keane, who believes the player is “pure quality”. He featured for full 90 minutes in last night’s semi final victory over France.

As per Marca, Nico’s price is set at £49.1m (58 million euros) i.e. the release clause in his contract with the La Liga side.

Liverpool already have two quality left wingers in the form of Diaz and Gakpo. Should they splash £49.1m to sign Nico Williams?