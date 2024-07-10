CM – Liverpool ready to bid to ‘secure’ midfield signing Slot ‘prefers’ after Man Utd offer rejected

Liverpool are ready to bid to ‘secure’ the signing of Joao Neves after Man Utd had an offer rejected for his transfer, as per reports.

According to a story published by Correio da Manha today (news image provided below), Liverpool will ‘move forward’ with a proposal to ‘secure’ the midfielder from Benfica.

The famous Portuguese news source have mentioned that the Reds will evaluate their midfield options before formalizing an offer for the Eagles starlet.

CM claim Arne Slot will evaluate the likes of Szoboszlai and Gravenberch in the pre-season and ‘prefers’ to sign a player who has the characteristics of Joao Neves.

It is reported that Benfica have already rejected two proposals worth 60 million euros for the midfielder, who is also wanted by Man Utd, PSG and Chelsea.

As per a recent article covered by Record, Man Utd made two offers, first was around 60 million euros and the last one was 70 million euros, but both the bids were turned down.

According to CM, Benfica only accept doing business for the value of the termination clause: 120 million euros.

In contrast, yesterday, Jornal de Noticias revealed Liverpool and other suitors can negotiate a fee of 100 million euros with the Lisbon side.

At Anfield, Szoboszlai was average in the second half of the season and Gravenberch did not start regularly. However, both are creative midfielders.

On the other hand, Joao Neves is a natural defensive midfielder, who features in the No.6 role and Liverpool do need to reinforce the position for the long term.

In your view, how big should Liverpool bid to sign Neves knowing that Benfica have already turned down an offer worth 70 million euros from Man Utd?