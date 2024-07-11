Liverpool serious – £60million player prepared to secure Anfield move – Report

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze, this summer, as per FT.

The Reds are seemingly looking to lure a new forward in this transfer window as they have been linked with a few names in recent times. Anthony Gordon, Nico Williams and Johan Bakayoko have all been mentioned as potential options but Eze is on their radar as well.

The Merseyside club have identified Eze as a key target as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz – who has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent times.

The report says Arsenal are also interested in the Englishman but he is willing to move to Anfield over the Gunners as he would be able to play regular first-team football at Liverpool.

However, FT states that Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race to sign Eze and they could accelerate their efforts to acquire his service after the European Championship. So, Liverpool will have to beat the Lilywhites in this race.

Eze reportedly has a £60m release clause in his current contract, therefore Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to secure his signature.

Crystal Palace have already sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles eventually decide to let two of their key players leave in this window.

Eze is a versatile forward as he likes to play as a number ten but can also play in the left flank and the box-to-box role. So, the 26-year-old could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.