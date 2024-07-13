Die Woche – Liverpool ‘prepared to exercise’ £50.5m clause to secure playmaker signing

Liverpool have been after Dani Olmo for some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

Last month, we covered a story from Spain stating that the La Roja playmaker is ready to make a leap in his career and the Anfield side are moving to hire his services.

News – Arne Slot ready to sign £50.5million versatile star for Liverpool – Journalist

Now, as per a report published by German source Die Woche (news image provided below), Liverpool are ‘prepared to exercise’ the option to activate the £50.5m clause (60 million euros) to sign Dani Olmi.

However, the Reds are set to face heavy competition for his signature.

The media outlet claim even Manchester City, and the Spaniard’s youth club, Barcelona, are said to be willing to pay the clause to secure the 26-year-old star.

Olmo did not have the best of seasons at Leipzig last term but he has been one of the best players at the ongoing European Championships.

Currently, he is leading the goalscoring charts along side England captain, Harry Kane, and the duo will collide in the final tomorrow night.

Olmo has also provided two assists. He set up the winning goal in the quarter finals against Germany and netted the winner in the semis versus France.

The Merseysiders would have good relations with RB Leipzig as they signed Dominik Szoboszlai from the German side last summer and back in 2018, they brought Naby Keita.

Olmo can play in multiple attacking and midfield positions, so his versatility and quality would be an asset for Slot, who sees him as a key piece to reinforce the Liverpool squad.

In your opinion, should Liverpool exercise the £50.5m clause to secure Dani Olmo?