Star offered to Liverpool with Reds ready to secure signing – £7.7m a year contract will get deal done

Adrien Rabiot has been offered to Liverpool on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired last month.

Earlier this month, we covered claims from Italy stating that the Reds are ready to move big to secure the signing of the French international, who wants a contract worth £7.7m a year to complete the transfer.

Now, as per an exclusive story covered by HITC, Rabiot has been offered to Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal by his agent.

The Les Bleus star won every major domestic title in France with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Italy to join Juventus.

Moreover, He has won every major domestic title in Italy with the Bianconeri. Hence, a move to the Premier League would be the next step up in the experienced midfielder’s career.

The 29-year-old can effectively play in the CM and DM roles and last season, he netted five goals and provided 3 assists in the Serie A for the Old Lady.

Rabiot made five appearances at the European Championships for the Les Bleus and featured for 62 minutes in the semi final defeat against Spain.

The 48-capped international has the quality and the experience to improve any midfield in the world and the fact that he is available on a Bosman provides a massive opportunity for the Anfield club to further reinforce the center.

In your opinion, should Liverpool agree a contract worth £7.7m a year to sign Adrien Rabiot?