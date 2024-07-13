Report – £46.4million destroyer willing to finally agree Liverpool move

Liverpool could finally manage to sign Atalanta star Ederson this summer, as per the Journalist Dean Jones.

After enjoying a stellar campaign with La Dea last term, helping his side win the Europa League, the Brazilian has attracted the attention of a few big European clubs.

On GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot is ‘keen’ on purchasing a new holding midfielder this summer and the Reds have earmarked Ederson as a serious option.

The Reds’ new sporting director, Richard Hughes, has connections with the player’s entourage and that could help Slot’s side in getting any potential deal done for him.

Moreover, as per the report, Ederson has given Liverpool optimism as he would be willing to agree a move to Anfield.

Atalanta could reportedly accept a fee of around £46.4m[€55m] if they are forced to let their star man leave, therefore, Liverpool will have to spend a substantial amount of money to acquire his service.

The Merseyside club previously expressed their interest in signing Ederson back in January but they did not formalise their interest, therefore a deal didn’t come to fruition. But, with the player open to a move, things could be different should they opt to finally sign him.

The South American is a strong and dynamic player but is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. He has the ability to flourish in the Premier League, hence he should be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they secure his signature.

What do you think should Liverpool spend the reported £46.4m fee to sign the Atalanta man?