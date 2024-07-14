Liverpool now move in to sign £60m star, who wants Anfield deal – Report

Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking department and the name of Eberechi Eze has been linked for quite some time.

Last week, we covered a report via FT stating that the Reds have concrete interest in luring the Cyrstal Palace star, who prefers to move to Anfield over other PL clubs.

News – Star offered to Liverpool with Reds ready to secure signing – £7.7m a year contract will get deal done

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are now moving in to to secure the signing of Eze from the Eagles.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool ‘make move’ to hire the player from the Selhurst Park outfit.

After a successful season with the London club, Eze is also on the wish-list of Premier League champions, Manchester City, and north London clubs, Arsenal and Spurs. Moreover, even Chelsea are interested in the winger.

As per the news source, the 26-year-old’s deal with Palace has a clause worth £60m, which can only be activated by teams in the Champions League.

Therefore, Spurs and Chelsea should automatically be ruled out as the latter will feature in the Conference League and the former will take part in the Europa League next term.

Eze can play on either flank but mainly, he likes to feature in the No.10 role.

Last season, the England international started 24 games in the PL and scored 11 goals, including a winner at Anfield that ended Jurgen Klopp’s title dream in his final campaign at Merseyside.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £60m to sign Eberechi Eze?