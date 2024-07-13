Liverpool in talks to sign £30m player – He will accept proposal on one condition

Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin this summer, as per Sport.

After joining Los Blancos back in 2018, the Ukrainian found it difficult to play regularly at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. So, he went out on loan a few times to develop his career but amid Thibaut Courtois’ injury absence, the 25-year-old was given the opportunity to play regularly last season.

News – Report – Liverpool ‘know’ £48.8million bid will get signing done

He displayed promising performances, helping his side win the La Liga title and also guiding them to the Champions League final.

However, following the Belgian’s return, the goalkeeper couldn’t get into the starting eleven for the final against Borussia Dortmund – which was eventually won by Carlo Ancelotti’s side courtesy of Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr’s goals.

Now, the Spanish outlet mentions that with Lunin entering the final year of his current contract, Real Madrid have offered him a new contract to prolong his stay. But, Ancelotti has made it clear to the player that he won’t be the first-choice option and will have to settle with the second-choice role should he sign the extension.

Therefore, the player hasn’t decided to commit his future at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and could leave in this transfer window.

Sport says that Liverpool have held talks with Real Madrid to enquire about the details of purchasing Lunin and the player would be open to moving to a ‘Champion club’ should he get the first-team spot.

The Merseyside club are eyeing Lunin as a potential replacement for Alisson if they sell him to Saudi Arabia with the player linked with a move to the Middle East in recent times.

The Ukraine international could cost a fee of around £30m so he would be an affordable option for Liverpool if they lure him.

What do you think, should Liverpool sign Lunin if they sell Alisson?