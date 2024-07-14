Liverpool have held talks, have to secure £75million fee for signing – Ex Villa CEO

Newcastle United star, Anthony Gordon, has been heavily linked with a move away this summer and Liverpool have held talks for a potential deal.

Former CEO of Everton and Aston Villa, Keith Wyness, believes that Gordon is worth £75million and the Magpies want an auction for his sale.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have held talks to sign Gordon from the Tyneside club but City may raise the price with their arrival in the race.

However, Wyness believes the reigning English champions will not move in for the player, who is a boyhood Liverpool supporter.

The 66-year-old told FI:

“Anthony Gordon was supposed to be coming back to Liverpool, that was all the rumours and stories. He’s a boyhood Liverpool fan, so that made sense.”

“But Man City – I don’t see him as a Pep player. I don’t know why, because he’s got the pace, but that’s my feeling. In terms of a valuation, I’d think he’s worth around £75million.”

“I’m not convinced Man City will come in. I think it could be Newcastle trying to get an auction going and keep Liverpool’s hand up while pushing the price up.”

The 23-year-old was fantastic for Newcastle in the last campaign and reached double figures in terms of both goals scored and assists provided in the Premier League.

However, at Anfield, Slot will soon meet two top class left wingers, who have been in top form for their respective nations.

Luis Diaz is the first choice left winger for Liverpool and he will feature in the Copa America final in a few hours.

On the other hand, Cody Gakpo directly contributed in four goals in six appearances at the European Championships before England knocked the Netherlands out in the semis.

So, the question is, do Liverpool really need to splash £75million to sign Gordon?