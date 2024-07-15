Liverpool prepare triple raid to sign £109million worth Bundesliga stars – Bild

Liverpool are preparing a triple raid to sign £109million worth (130 million euros) Bundesliga stars, Kimmich, Frimpong and Malen.

Today’s edition of Bild (news image provided below) have looked at players, who have a high chance of leaving the German league this summer and the above mentioned trio are wanted by the Anfield side.

We take a look at the Bundesliga trio on the wish-list of Liverpool.

Joshua Kimmich

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that Kimmich has a 80 percent chance of leaving the country in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ??Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to sign him.

Another German source, Die Welt, have reported that Kompany wants Kimmich to feature in the right back role but the Kaiser prefers to play in the midfield.

He has a market value of 50 million euros and is wanted by top European clubs, including Liverpool.

The valuation should be deemed too high because he will be free to leave next summer. Earlier this month, we covered a story from Spain stating that the Reds are in the lead to sign Kimmich.

Jeremie Frimpong

As per Bild, Jeremie Frimpong has a 60 percent chance of leaving the Bundesliga and has a release clause of 40 million euros with Bayer Leverkusen, which will expire this week.

It is reported that he will only leave for a top club and Liverpool are ‘already’ in talks to secure his signature.

Frimpong, who mainly featured as a right sided midfielder last term, reached doubles figures in terms of both goals scored and assists provided in the last campaign under Anfield legend, Xabi Alonso.

Donyell Malen

Last but not the least, Donyell Malen has a 50% chance of leaving Borussia Dortmund for a club outside Germany.

The Dutch international can leave BvB for a suitable offer of around 40 million euros. Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Malen, but no inquiry has been received by the Signal Iduna Park outfit as yet.

The 25-year-old versatile attacker netted 15 goals in all competitions for Dortmund last term and also found the net twice for the Netherlands at the European Championships in Germany.

