Liverpool lead, advance in negotiations to finally sign £50.4million star – Report

Liverpool are reportedly advancing in talks to sign Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The Merseyside club have been showing an interest in signing the 22-year-old for a long time and it was reported last month that they want to be kept updated regarding the youngster’s situation as they want to have the final say over this deal.

Now, CO reports that Virgil van Dijk’s future at Liverpool is not secured at the moment, therefore, the Reds have identified Inacio as a serious option as a potential replacement for the Dutchman should he leave the club.

Liverpool have already opened talks regarding this deal with Sporting and are progressing in negotiations to get the deal done.

The defender has a £50.4m release clause in his current contract but the feeling is that the Lions could eventually lower their valuation to sell their star man.

The report mentions that Manchester United and Arsenal are also tracking Inacio but Liverpool are currently the ‘favourites’ in this race.

The Portugal international is not the only option on the list to reinforce the defensive department this summer as Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi and Willian Pacho are also on their radar but the Anfield club are currently pushing to sign the Sporting star.

Inacio is a versatile left-footed defender as he can play in the centre-back position and the left-back role. He is a ball-playing centre-back and is extremely comfortable in playing out from the back.

So, it remains to be seen how the Portuguese will perform in the Premier League if he moves to Anfield in this transfer window.

What do you think, will Inacio be a good addition for Liverpool?