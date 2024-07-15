From Italy – Liverpool aims, willing to sign £70million defender

Liverpool are reportedly willing to sign Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi, this summer, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 24-year-old has established himself as the mainstay at the back for the Eagles after joining the club from Chelsea back in 2021.

Having displayed his qualities in the Premier League over the last few years, the defender was awarded a call-up to the England team for the European Championships.

He was the first-choice option for Gareth Southgate amid Harry Maguire’s absence in this tournament, helping his nation to reach the final before losing to Spain.

GdS state that after being impressed by Guehi’s recent performances for club and country, Liverpool ‘aims’ the Three Lions star and could look to acquire his service over the coming weeks.

However, Crystal Palace won’t allow their star man to leave for cheap as he still has two years left on his current contract and want at least £70m. Therefore, the Merseyside club will have to break the bank to lure him to Anfield.

Guehi is a quick and strong defender, moreover, he is comfortable playing out from the back and has the ability to smell danger and prevent it. He has already proven his worth in the Premier League and on the international stage.

Therefore, he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it might be difficult for the Reds to get this deal done if Crystal Palace don’t lower their valuation.

In your opinion, should Liverpool spend £70m to sign Marc Guehi?