Liverpool ‘in pole position’ for midfield signing, initial £46million fee will get deal done – Report

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Teun Koopmeiners in the summer transfer window and today, there is another update in the Italian media.

As per a story published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Dutch international is willing to move to Juventus but the Old Lady do not want to pay up.

News – Liverpool lead, advance in negotiations to finally sign £50.4million star – Report

The Milan based media outlet have mentioned that the Bianconeri are not willing to go beyond 40 million euros.

However, Atalanta have slapped an asking fee of 60 million euros on their prized asset and have no plans of lowering the demands.

As far as the interest from abroad is concerned, GdS claim Liverpool are ‘in pole position’ to sign Koopmeiners, who has worked under the management of Anfield boss, Arne Slot, at AZ Alkmaar.

Juve are confident of getting the deal done because thus far, the Reds have not stepped forward in a concrete way.

Still, reaching an agreement over the fee with the La Dea is the biggest obstacle.

Gazzetta state Atalanta are now willing to agree an initial fee of £46million (55 million euros), and the remaining 5 million euros in bonuses, but the figure is still considered too high by Juventus director, Giuntoli.

Koopmeiners directly contributed in 22 goals in the last campaign and showcased his quality against Liverpool at Anfield in the Europa League.

The Merseysiders do have multiple creative midfielders in the squad but no one was able to regularly score/create goals last season under Klopp.

In your view, should Liverpool formalize their interest in Koopmeiners and pay £46million to sign him.