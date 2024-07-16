Report – Liverpool press hard, £50.4m offer will be accepted for major signing

Liverpool are reportedly pressing hard to sign Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio this summer, as per O Jogo.

The Merseyside club have been quiet in this transfer window but it is believed that they will look to sign a new centre-back before the end of this window.

The Portuguese outlet states that with Virgil van Dijk’s future uncertain at Anfield following his recent comments, the Reds have earmarked Inacio as the priority target to reinforce their backline and have already made progress over this deal.

It has recently been reported that the 22-year-old has a £50.4m release clause in his current contract but Sporting may lower their valuation to sell their star man.

But, O Jogo now reports that Sporting will only accept his sale should potential suitors trigger his release clause.

The outlet states that Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also tracking him at the moment, hence Liverpool will have to defeat their English rivals to get the deal done.

However, on the contrary, the Record says that Inacio could remain at Sporting CP beyond this summer as the player hasn’t received any concrete proposal yet, while no club has approached the Lions to acquire the Portuguese’s service.

The Sporting star is a talented player and could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether they eventually secure his signature in this transfer window.

