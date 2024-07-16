Report – Liverpool move in, Reds have edge to hijack signing as rivals stall

Liverpool have reportedly moved in to sign Atalanta star, Teun Koopmeiners, this summer, as per Calciomercato.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Gewiss Stadium following his revelation about his desire to leave the club to take the next step in his career.

Juventus are said to be the favourite to acquire his service with the player keen on moving to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the Italian outlet has reported that Atalanta want a fee of around £50.4m[€60m] to let their star man leave but the Bianconeri don’t have the financial muscle to match the figures and are only willing to offer around £34m[€40m].

So, they want to include players in a swap deal to lower La Dea’s asking price but the Nerazzurri only want money and have no intention of accepting any swap deal proposals. Hence, the move has stalled at the moment.

Liverpool are seemingly looking to take advantage of this situation and have already made contact to learn about the details of acquiring his service.

The Reds have the financial strength to secure Koopmeiners, who has already worked as a captain in the Eredivisie under Arne Slot.

The midfielder previously expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, therefore, the Reds could be able to persuade him to join should they agree on a deal in principle with Atalanta.

Koopmeiners showcased his abilities at the highest level last season, helping Gian Piero Gasperini’s side win the Europa League title.

What do you think, should Liverpool spend £50.4m to sign Koopmeiners?