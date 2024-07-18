Deal close – Liverpool style £63m agreement on the verge with midfield target set to move elsewhere

Liverpool are set to lose midfield target, Joao Neves, to Paris Saint Germain, if the latest reports in Portugal are anything to go by.

Last week, Correio da Manha revealed that the Reds are ready to move in with an offer to lure the Portuguese international from Benfica as Arne Slot wants him at Anfield.

However, as per the latest update provided by the news source, the 19-year-old play breaker is heading to France.

As per today’s edition of Correio da Manha (news image provided below), the Eagles are close to selling Neves to PSG and the deal is identical to the one they agreed with Liverpool for the transfer of Darwin Nunez, two years ago.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the French champions have offered a figure of 70 million euros.

Benfica want to raise the initial payment to 75 million euros (£63million) with the inclusion of a objectives, as in the Uruguayan striker’s transaction to Liverpool.

The Liga Nos giants agreed an initial deal worth 75 million euros (£63million) with the Merseysiders and added bonuses worth 25 million euros to sell Nunez.

Now a similar deal is ‘very close to becoming a reality’ for Joao Neves to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Benfica president, Rui Costa, wanted to hold on to the youngster for another season but the player is ‘practically lost’.

Arne Slot needs to reinforce the defensive midfield position by bringing in an upgrade to veteran Japanese, Wataru Endo.

However, Liverpool are set to lose out on signing Joao Neves to PSG and must now look elsewhere to reinforce the No.6 position at Anfield.