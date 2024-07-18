Journalist – Liverpool “waiting” to strike deal to sign £50.5m star – Could become “very dangerous”

According to latest reports in Italy, Liverpool are waiting to strike a deal to hire the services of Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

As per Corriere della Sera, for now, Juventus are stuck at 40 million euros while Atalanta continue to demand 60 million euros (£50.5m).

The Italian media outlet claim that Liverpool have inquired about signing Koopmeiners from the Bergamo club.

As per CorSera, the situation for now is blocked and it is expected to remain blocked for some time.

The Bianconeri are consistently asking for an ‘impossible discount’ and feel safe because they have an agreement with the midfielder.

However, things could turn sour for the Old Lady if an offer from a Premier League club like Liverpool arrives to strike an agreement with Atalanta.

According to Italian journalist, Xavier Jacobelli, a former director at Tutto Sport, Liverpool are waiting and can become dangerous for Juve in the race to secure the signing of Koopmeiners.

Jacobelli says that Atalanta are profitable and have no need to sell anyone to raise funds this summer. He claimed (via Tutto Juve):

“The 60 million euros (£50.5m) for Koopmeiners is a fair price and the success of the operation will depend on Juventus.”

Koopmeiners would be the crowning achievement of this super midfield that he (Motta) is building. However, be careful of Liverpool who are still waiting, but who could become a very dangerous competitor”.

