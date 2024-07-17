Decision made with Liverpool moving to sign “dangerous” £75million star

Liverpool are reportingly moving to sign Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon this summer, but the latest updates are not too optimistic for the 19-time English champions.

The Reds are said to be exploring the market to purchase a new winger this summer as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah’s long-term futures are seemingly uncertain at Anfield at the moment.

Nico Williams, Eberechi Eze and Mohammad Kudus have been suggested as serious targets for the Merseyside club but Gordon has been heavily linked lately.

It was recently reported that Liverpool made contact with Newcastle over this deal with the Magpies wanting a fee of around £75m to let their star man leave.

As per The Chronicle, Liverpool have interest in signing the former Everton playmaker. However, speaking to the media outlet, Newcastle CEO, Darren Eales, has said that since the profitability concerns are over, they have now decided not to sell any of their star players and are ready to keep hold of Gordon.

He said:

“In the end, we had to do the deals that were right for the club [PSR wise], that made us compliant. So, from that perspective, we did what we had to do. But we kept what I would say are our core players, the type of players like Isak, Gordon, Bruno, Joelinton – those players who are our core.”

Gordon was selected to play for England in the European Championships following an impressive campaign last term. But, he remained on the periphery throughout the tournament, featuring only for four minutes.

In regards to this, Eales has said that it was a shame that a “dangerous” player like him didn’t get the game-time to prove his worth on the international stage as he showcased that he was one of the most lethal forwards in the Premier League last season.

Eales said:

“From a personal capacity it was a shame that he didn’t get more time because, as we saw last season, Anthony can be a very dangerous player. He was one of the main attacking threats in the Premier League last season.”

Therefore, it is looking unlikely that Liverpool will be able to lure Gordon to Anfield this summer to reinforce their attacking department.