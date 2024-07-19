Report – Madrid agree signing of £67.3million Liverpool star on a Bosman – Report

Liverpool star, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid lately and the latest update coming from Spain may shock the supporters.

As per an exclusive story covered by TDF, the Los Blancos have agreed to sign the England international on a free transfer next year.

News – Report – Liverpool’s £46m-£49m offer will be accepted

The 25-year-old star, who is the vice-captain at Anfield, will be out of contract in less than 12 months and he has refused to sign an extension.

According to reports, the Merseysiders value their prized asset at around £67.3million (80 million euros).

Initially, Madrid moved in to sign Alexander-Arnold this summer but the figures demanded by Liverpool were considered ‘out of market’ knowing the player can leave on a Bosman in 2025.

Therefore, the European champions have agreed on the arrival of the right back for the 2025-26 season, landing the player on a free transfer just like they got Rudiger and Alaba.

TDF reiterate that Madrid’s deal with the Liverpool star is ‘complete’ and unless something unusual happens, he will join England team-mate and friend, Jude Bellingham, at the Bernabeu next year.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best attacking fullbacks in the world. At the age of 25, he already holds the record for most assists provided, 58, by a defender in the Premier League.

Having already won every major trophy with Liverpool, he deserves a bumper new deal and the Reds may even offer him that.

However, the lure of Real Madrid, the most successful club in the continent, may prove to be too good to turn down.