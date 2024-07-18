“Strong interest” – Liverpool made three offers, the highest worth £21.2m, the player had decision made – Rep

Liverpool reportedly ramped up their efforts to sign Michele Di Gregorio to reinforce the goalkeeping department this summer but they eventually couldn’t manage to acquire his service for one reason.

It seems the Reds are in the market for a new shot-stopper as Caoimhin Kelleher is willing to leave to play regularly elsewhere.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for Arne Slot’s side with James Trafford being among them, but it was reported that Di Gregorio was on their radar as well.

Liverpool even made three proposals with the highest offer being around £21.2m to sign him. However, they couldn’t manage to get the deal done and the player’s agent has now revealed the reason behind it.

Speaking on Tuttosport [via Sport Witness] Di Gregorio’s representative claims Slot’s side were indeed showing a strong interest in signing the Italian but the player had already agreed to join Juventus. So, in order to keep the word, the player moved to the Bianconeri instead of Anfield.

He said:

“There was strong interest from the Reds, but I want to underline that it was not a no to Liverpool, but rather the keeping of the word given to Juve.”

“We had shaken hands with Giuntoli a few months ago and we wanted to respect the agreement made. For a goalkeeper, Juve represents the top club to play at: history says so.”

Di Gregorio displayed impressive performances for Monza and was one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A last season. Hence, he would have been an excellent acquisition for Liverpool had they managed to acquire his service.

However, it is now going to be interesting to see who they look to lure should they eventually let Kelleher leave the club.