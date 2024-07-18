Report – Liverpool’s £46m-£49m offer will be accepted

Liverpool are reportedly willing to sign Athletic Bilbao ace, Nico Williams, this summer, as per Marca.

The Merseyside club have been on the trail of the Spaniard in recent times and it has even been suggested that the Reds are planning to make a raid on the Spanish club to snatch him up.

The Spanish outlet states that Williams has a release clause worth between £46m-£49m [€55m-€58m] and only an offer to activate the clause will be accepted from Liverpool and other suitors.

Marca state:

“The club has not discussed Nico’s transfer options with any team and will not do so, as it is not willing to accept offers for the player. Nico will only leave Athletic if he asks to leave and the team interested in him arranges with the striker the full payment of the termination clause in his contract.”

Apart from Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also in this race, while Barcelona are also contemplating signing him by taking advantage of Williams’ friendship with Lamine Yamal.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Barcelona have already stepped up their efforts to secure his signature after opening talks with his representatives to agree on personal terms and have already presented their proposal.

Hence, it looks like Barcelona may have moved ahead of Liverpool in this race and Arne Slot’s side will have to accelerate their efforts quickly to get this deal done. Otherwise, they may fail to lure Williams.

The 22-year-old has already displayed his qualities for club and country in recent times as after helping his side win the Copa del Rey last term, he has now guided Spain to win the European Championships by scoring a crucial goal in the final.

So, purchasing a player of his qualities would definitely be a great coup for the Anfield side. What do you think, should Liverpool pay £46m-£49m to sign Nico Williams.