‘Offers are flooding in’ – Liverpool seriously want to sign £50.5million Spaniard

Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo this summer, as per Diario AS.

The Spaniard has widely been touted as a highly talented player but no big clubs decided to make a move for him. However, following his impressive performances in the European Championship, winning the top-scorer award, he has seemingly come under the radar of several big clubs.

The Spanish outlet reports that ‘offers are flooding in’ for Olmo – who has a £50.5m[€60m] release clause in his current contract but the clause is set to expire tomorrow.

Liverpool have registered a serious interest in luring him and have a good relationship with Leipzig having already signed Dominik Szoboszlai last summer. So, that could aid them in getting any potential deal done for him.

It has even been suggested that the Merseyside club are ready to trigger his release clause and it remains to be seen whether they eventually do that within the next few hours.

However, AS mentions that Manchester United and Manchester City are also eyeing a swoop for him and additionally, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also in this race.

Olmo has revealed that he will join a club where he will be valued and can win big prizes if he eventually moves away from the Red Bull Arena.

The 26-year-old is an attacking midfielder by traits but also has the efficiency of providing covers in the flanks if needed.

Olmo could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool but they are already well-stocked in their midfield department, hence they don’t need to spend big to sign another option at the moment. What do you think?