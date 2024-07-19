Liverpool tipped to agree “perfect” signing of £60million-£70million star

Liverpool have been told that Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi would be a ‘perfect’ signing to reinforce the backline.

The Reds are seemingly in the market to purchase a new defender following Joel Matip’s departure as they have been linked with numerous names in recent times.

News – ‘Offers are flooding in’ – Liverpool seriously want to sign £50.5million Spaniard

Guehi is said to be a serious option for the Merseyside club and they have seemingly registered their interest in him after being impressed by his recent displays for club and county.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, ex-Everton chief, Keith Wyness has backed Liverpool to sign the defender and said that Guehi would be a ‘perfect’ acquisition for Arne Slot’s side as he is exactly what they need to strengthen the backline.

Wyness said:

“I think he (Guehi) would be a great buy for Liverpool. He is exactly what they need at the back. He’s had a good Euros and is one of the players that’s come away with some respect from his efforts.”

“I think he is the perfect fit for Anfield.”

However, the businessman also warns that signing Guehi wouldn’t be easy for Liverpool as Crystal Palace are likely to demand a fee of around £60m-£70m.

The Chelsea graduate is a composed defender and is extremely comfortable with possession. He is also efficient in reading the game, therefore, he possesses the necessary attributes that a modern centre-back needs.

Hence, he could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they acquire his service. What do you think, should Liverpool spend the reported £60m-£70m fee to lure Guehi to Anfield this summer?