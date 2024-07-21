Liverpool prepared to agree £240,000 a week terms for signing – Report

Liverpool are about to kick-start a new era under Dutch manager, Arne Slot, who has the daunting task of succeeding a legendary manager like Jurgen Klopp. The German coach is arguably the best to have managed the Merseyside club and any coach replacing him will be under tremendous pressure.

If Slot could create even half of Klopp’s impact during his tenure as Reds boss, he would have done a good job. The Dutchman has started assembling pieces of his puzzle and could be set to make his first signing for the new project.

According to Japanese outlet, Sponichi Annex, Liverpool want to sign Real Sociedad youngster Takefusa Kubo and are preparing a transfer fee of around €65m for him. They are also willing to offer the 23-year-old £240,000 per week as a salary.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kubo since January. He was tipped to be Jurgen Klopp’s last signing for the Reds but a move never materialized and the Japanese international continued impressing for Imanol Algaucil’s team.

As much as the Kopites won’t want to face it, Liverpool need to be prepared for life after Mohamed Salah. Just like it would be difficult to succeed Klopp, it might be even more difficult to succeed the Egyptian superstar at Anfield.

Kubo, whose characteristics would perfectly align with what the Reds might expect from a Salah replacement could be the answer to Arne Slot. The Japanese ex-Real Madrid wonderkid is a left-footed right winger who has a peach of a curler in his locker.

Signing him after Salah leaves could be like throwing the 23-year-old into the deep end. However, bringing him now could help the youngster adapt to the Premier League and Arne Slot can ease him in by rotating him Salah.

€65m for Kubo might seem a tad expensive but Liverpool need to tell themselves that they are signing a player for the next decade. If the Japanese wonderkid can live up to his potential, then this would feel like a bargain in the years to come.