Report – Liverpool are ready to agree ‘big’ fee to secure £22million-rated player’s exit

Liverpool must improve the quality and depth of the squad if they are to dethrone Manchester City, who have won the last four Premier League titles on the trot.

The Reds have not completed a single major signing this summer and reports are now indicating that they are prepared to offload a key player.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to agree a ‘big’ fee for the transfer of Caoimhin Kelleher away from Anfield.

The Merseysiders have already lost their third choice shot stopper in the form of Adrian, who opted to move to Real Betis on a Bosman.

Hence, now offloading the Irish international, who is the second choice goalie behind Alisson, makes little sense.

However, Liverpool are prepared to cash in because Kelleher does not want to warm the bench and is looking to leave for regular first team action.

Two months back, Football Insider revealed that the Reds value the 25-year-old star at around £22million.

Last season, the 14-capped international helped the Reds win the League Cup title and was brilliant in the final against Chelsea.

Moreover, in the absence of Alisson, Kelleher made 10 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, who won 8 and drew 2 of those fixtures

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2026, do you think the valuation of £22million is fair?

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to replace Kelleher should they end up selling him this summer.