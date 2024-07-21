Liverpool now ahead of Man United in negotiations to sign “world class” star – Report

Liverpool and Manchester United are consistently linked with French international, Adrien Rabiot, and the latest reports are intriguing.

Yesterday, we covered a story via Gazzetta claiming that the Les Bleus midfielder is prepared to move to Anfield or Old Trafford as he hopes to play in the Premier League.

Spanish outlet, Sport, revealed Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal are the most interested clubs in hiring the player, whose contract with Juventus expired on 30th June.

French journalist, Romain Collet-Gaudin, claimed that the 29-year-old is closer to Man Utd and prefers them over the Merseysiders.

However, as per the latest update coming from Italy, Liverpool are ahead of Man Utd in the negotiations to sign Rabiot.

According to a story published by Tutto Juve today, several English clubs have shown interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain star, in particular Liverpool.

The news source have mentioned that United are also in the running but it seems Liverpool have the ‘upper hand’ in negotiations to secure the signing.

Rabiot has won major titles with every club he has played for, moreover, he has been a key player for France under Didier Deschamps.

He won the UEFA Nations League with the Les Bleus in 2021 and reached the final of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Liverpool do have quality and depth in the center of the park with stars like Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones and Elliott around.

However, it is a no brainer to further reinforce the department with a “world class” and highly experienced player in the form of Rabiot when he is available on a free transfer. What do you think?