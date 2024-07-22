Report – Liverpool prepared to agree £46.3million deal to secure £240,000 a week player exit

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell Virgil van Dijk this summer if they receive an offer of around £46.3m, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Anfield from Southampton back in 2018, the Dutchman has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world, helping his side win every possible tournament over the last few years.

However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of next season and he has already turned 33, Liverpool are now seemingly contemplating cashing-in on him.

The report has suggested that Saudi Arabian clubs have started showing strong interest in signing the Dutchman and have already held talks to persuade him to join.

Van Dijk hasn’t turned down the possibility of moving to the Middle East and has given them the green light to talk with Liverpool over a potential deal.

The Merseyside club are open to selling their talisman should they receive an offer of around £46.3m[€55m].

Van Dijk, who currently earns around £240,000-a-week in salary, is the mainstay of the Reds’ backline and his departure would create a huge void in the backline.

So, Liverpool will have to sign a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the former Southampton star should they eventually let him leave. Brazil international, Bremer, has been identified as a potential replacement.

However, Arne Slot has recently joined the club and it remains to be seen whether he will eventually sanction Van Dijk’s departure as he might not want to make wholesale changes to a settled squad. What do you think?