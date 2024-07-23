From Spain – Liverpool ready to ‘pay the clause’ and agree £50.5million fee to seal signing

As per the latest update coming from Spain, Liverpool are ready to pay the 60 million euros (£50.5million) clause to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad.

According to a story covered by Diario AS today (news image provided below), the Merseysiders have ‘intensified their interest’ in the Asian playmaker.

Real Sociedad have recently traveled to Japan for the pre-season tour and Kubo has traveled with the squad.

The Spanish source claim Liverpool are ready to ‘pay the clause’ worth £50.5million to sign the player from the Txuri-Urdin in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been linked with the 23-year-old for some time but now, they are ‘going strong’ to seal his signing.

It is reported that if Liverpool do end up signing Kubo for 60 million euros, then Real Madrid will end up receiving a fee worth 27 million euros and the remaining will go to Sociedad.

The Spanish and the European Champions included a 50 percent sell on clause when they sold the winger in a deal worth 6 million euros.

Kubo is naturally a right winger and Liverpool do need someone to cover for Mohamed Salah and eventually replace him at Anfield.

The Japanese directly contributed in 11 goals in the La Liga last term, on the other hand, our Egyptian superstar directly contributed in 28 goals in the Premier League.

Slot needs to bring in a world class player or someone with world class potential to replace Salah. Kubo is yet to hit his peak but is he good enough to be the first choice right winger for Liverpool?