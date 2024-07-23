Liverpool concretely moving to sign £60m star, who wants Anfield move – Report

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, as per Football Insider.

Despite enduring a difficult start last season, the Eagles ended the campaign strongly, finishing in the top half of the table. As a consequence of that, several of their key players have come under the radar of big European clubs.

Michael Olise has already joined Bayern Munich, while Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club with Liverpool said to be interested in him.

Moreover, Eze has now also placed himself on Arne Slot’s wish-list with the Reds reportedly contemplating luring a new winger to strengthen the frontline.

The report claims that Liverpool have registered a ‘concrete interest’ in signing the Englishman and they are planning to make a formal approach once the player returns from his three-week holiday after participating in the European Championship for England.

Eze has a £60m release clause in his deal so the Reds will have to spend a big fee to acquire his service with the player willing to move to Anfield.

However, FI reports that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on securing his signature and they are contemplating making a potential swoop for him as well.

The 26-year-old is a versatile forward as he is capable of playing in the left flank and the number ten position. However, he can also provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed.

Eze has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times, hence he would be a risk-free signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. What do you think?