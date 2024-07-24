Liverpool now prepare bid to sign £92,000 a week player – Report

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Real Madrid starlet, Arda Guler, this summer, as per Turkish Football.

After moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Fenerbahce last summer, the 19-year-old initially struggled with injury problems. But, after returning to full fitness, he found it difficult to play regularly under Carlo Ancelotti last term.

News – Slot ‘immediately’ asks for defender and midfielder, Liverpool dream signing £46m-£49m player

However, he managed to showcase his qualities whenever he got opportunities, scoring six goals in four La Liga starts.

The youngster continued his eye-catching displays in the European Championship with Turkiye, scoring a solitary goal and notching up two assists – which came in the round of 16 and the quarter-final.

Now, the report states that Guler found himself on the periphery for Real Madrid last season and following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, his game-time could dry up even more next term. So, his future is currently uncertain at the record European Champions.

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about the forward’s situation and are preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign him by taking advantage of his current situation.

However, the player is happy at Los Blancos and the Spanish giants are also keen on keeping hold of their star man. Therefore, the Reds will have to put their best efforts to persuade him to move to Anfield should they formalise their interest.

Guler, who currently earns around £92,000-a-week at Real Madrid, is deemed one of the best young talents in the world and he has showcased glimpses of his qualities for club and country in recent times.

Therefore, he would be a great acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. What do you think?