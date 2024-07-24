From Italy – Liverpool are favorites, ‘more chances’ to sign player – Arsenal have not moved

Liverpool have not completed a single major signing this summer but they do have an opportunity to land an experienced player on a free transfer.

As per a report covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport yesterday (news image provided below), the French international has not ruled out options but has one priority.

The famous Italian media outlet have mentioned that the 29-year-old star wants to feature in the UEFA Champions League next season.

There is interest from Ancelotti, who launched him at PSG when he was young, but Real Madrid already have a packed midfield.

Rabiot’s preference is to move to the Premier League and Gazzetta claim Liverpool are favorites to secure his signature.

As per the report, Man Utd have moved in for the midfielder but the Red Devils cannot offer him Champions League football so a move to Old Trafford is unlikely.

On the other hand, the likes of Man City, Arsenal, who have been linked, have not even moved to lure the former Juventus player.

Therefore, GdS claim Liverpool have ‘more chances’ of signing Rabiot.

Earlier this month, reports in Italy indicated that the Les Bleus star wants a contract worth £146,000 a week to sign for a new club on a free transfer.

In your view, should Liverpool meet Rabiot’s demands to secure his signature on a Bosman?