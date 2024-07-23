Slot ‘immediately’ asks for defender and midfielder, Liverpool dream signing £46m-£49m player – Report

Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot, has reportedly asked his employers to strengthen two key positions ‘immediately’, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds have decided to succeed the German with the Dutchman. Slot has joined Liverpool following a successful spell at Feyenoord.

News – From Spain – Liverpool ready to ‘pay the clause’ and agree £50.5million fee to seal signing

However, the Merseyside club haven’t made any new signings so far this summer and that has annoyed the fans. They have even displayed their frustration on social media.

Now, it seems Slot isn’t too pleased about the Reds’ laidback approach in the transfer dealings either as a recent story covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport has stated that (press image provided below) the Dutch boss has ‘immediately’ demanded his employers to strengthen the backline and the midfield following a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End in a behind closed doors friendly.

However, the report didn’t mention any names as to who Liverpool may look to sign to reinforce these two positions.

GdS say that Liverpool are also looking to purchase a new attacker and initially wanted Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. But, a deal didn’t materialize and they have now identified Nico Williams as a ‘dream’ option.

However, the Spaniard has a release clause worth between £46m-£49m and additionally, he wants a hefty salary package. Therefore, he is likely to be a very expensive option for Liverpool, so, the Italian outlet claim that Galatasaray star, Baris Alper Yilmaz, would be a more attainable target.

The Anfield club have been extremely quiet in this window but Romano has recently reported that they have been working behind the scenes to reinforce the squad.

It remains to be seen whether they eventually accelerate their efforts to lure some new faces over the coming days.