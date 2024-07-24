Report – Liverpool ‘proposing a revolution’, in talks to sign £25million star

Liverpool are reportedly ‘proposing a revelation’ in their goalkeeping department and are planning to sign Real Madrid star, Andriy Lunin, to do that, as per Sport.

The Ukrainian has been linked with a move away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in this transfer window as despite entering the final year of his current contract, he hasn’t decided to extend it.

The report says that Lunin doesn’t want to remain in Thibaut Courtois’ shadow so he is considering leaving to play regular first-team football elsewhere.

Several Premier League clubs have already contacted the player to persuade him to join. Liverpool have also done that as they are ‘proposing a revelation’ in the goalkeeping department following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

As per Marca (via Sport), Real Madrid are ready to let their star man leave for a fee of around £25m. Therefore, Liverpool can manage to acquire his service for an affordable price.

However, Lunin hasn’t been convinced by any of the current proposals, hence he has started the pre-season with Real Madrid and is now patiently waiting to see whether things develop over the coming weeks or not.

The Merseyside club already have Alisson at their disposal and he is likely to remain as the first-choice option next season. So, Arne Slot’s side don’t need to purchase a new first-choice shot-stopper in this window.

Caoimhim Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club and if he were to leave, Liverpool will have to sign a new goalkeeper to support the Brazilian.

However, Lunin wouldn’t be that option as he wants to be the number-one goalkeeper for his next club if he eventually leaves Real Madrid.