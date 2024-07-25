£50m+ Euro star ‘ready to jump’ as Liverpool move to sign him – Report

Dani Olmo’s future at RB Leipzig remains up in the air and the Spaniard is a wanted player in the market after winning the Euro 2024.

Earlier this month, we covered a story from Germany stating that Reds were prepared to activate the clause worth £50m+ to sign the former Dinamo Zagreb playmaker.

The clause has recently expired, but as per Fabrizio Romano, Leipzig would still be willing to listen to proposals of 60 million euros (£50m+) to sell the La Roja star.

As per a recent story covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Olmo is ‘ready to jump’ on the opportunity to join a new club this summer. He said:

“I want to play in a team where I am appreciated and loved, and above all I want to win: there are several options, we’ll see what to do”

The Italian media outlet state that the 26-year-old star’s father would like him to move to Bayern Munich, however, the Bavarians have not taken any concrete steps to secure the signing.

In the La Liga, Barcelona are looking to lure Olmo and in the Premier League, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in hiring his services.

The Spaniard only started 17 games in the Bundesliga last term and spent a lot of time on the treatment table.

However, he was one of the best players at the Euros, scored three goals and provided two assists as Spain went on to win their fourth title.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £50m+ to sign Dani Olmo in the summer transfer window?