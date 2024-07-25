Report – Liverpool prepare raid to sign £110million stars

After spending big money last summer, Liverpool mounted a Premier League title charge in Jurgen Klopp’s final season last term. But, they eventually failed to go all the way as they finished third behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

So, after appointing Arne Slot as the new manager, it was thought that the Reds would spend big once again this summer to reinforce the squad in order to help the Dutch boss achieve success next season.

However, things haven’t gone quiet like that as the Merseyside club haven’t made any new signings with the new season less than four weeks away. But, the transfer window is still open for five more weeks and Liverpool have plenty of time to change the scenario over the coming days.

Now, GiveMeSport have reported that Liverpool are plotting a raid to sign a new left-back and winger and have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers duo, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pedro Neto, as key targets.

Slot’s side have already held talks with Neto’s representatives and Wolves over this deal with Gary O’Neil’s side reportedly valuing their star man at around £60m.

Ait-Nouri, on the other hand, could cost a fee of around £50m, therefore, the Reds will have to splash a combined £110m to lure the duo to Anfield this summer.

Neto and Ait-Nouri have displayed their qualities in the Premier League in recent times hence they would be excellent acquisitions for Liverpool if they purchase them.

However, the Portuguese has had several injury problems in recent years so Liverpool will have to keep that in mind before spending big money to acquire his service. What do you think, should Liverpool spend £110m to sign the Wolves duo?